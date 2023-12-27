In this season's Duke's Mayo Bowl, the North Carolina Tar Heels are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The action begins at 5:30 PM ET on December 27, 2023, airing on ESPN from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. North Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-3.5) 56.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

North Carolina has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

