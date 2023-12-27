The Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the West Virginia Mountaineers hitting the field against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, West Virginia ranks 40th in the FBS with 31.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 77th in points allowed (384.3 points allowed per contest). North Carolina's defense ranks 72nd in the FBS with 27.1 points surrendered per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 16th-best by compiling 36.6 points per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

North Carolina West Virginia 503.9 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.2 (43rd) 405.2 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.3 (60th) 197.1 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.3 (4th) 306.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (94th) 14 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (20th) 20 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (106th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,608 yards on 269-of-425 passing with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 449 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton is his team's leading rusher with 234 carries for 1,442 yards, or 120.2 per game. He's found the end zone 15 times on the ground, as well. Hampton has also chipped in with 26 catches for 215 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Devontez Walker paces his team with 699 receiving yards on 41 catches with seven touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has totaled 658 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Bryson Nesbit's 41 grabs (on 62 targets) have netted him 585 yards (48.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has compiled 2,178 yards (181.5 ypg) on 135-of-254 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 708 rushing yards (59 ypg) on 111 carries while scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 171 times for a team-high 798 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times as a runner.

Jahiem White has carried the ball 97 times for 792 yards (66 per game) and three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's leads his squad with 501 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 receptions (out of 55 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has caught 33 passes for 411 yards (34.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Hudson Clement has been the target of 25 passes and racked up 17 catches for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

