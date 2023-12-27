New Hanover County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in New Hanover County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeastern Homeschool Sports at Pender High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Bern High School at Coastal Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.