Nash County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Nash County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Fear Christian Academy at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Nash High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nash Central High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
