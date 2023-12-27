Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Nash County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cape Fear Christian Academy at Rocky Mount High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 27

2:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Nash High School at Fike High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 27

8:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Nash Central High School at Cleveland High School