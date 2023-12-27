Should you bet on Jesper Fast to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fast stats and insights

  • Fast has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Predators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Fast has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 104 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fast recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:35 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:26 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:46 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:08 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:59 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:43 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.