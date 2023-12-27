Henderson County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Henderson County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Henderson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pickens High School at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
