Harnett County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Harnett County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Fear Christian Academy at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triton High School at Union Pines High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoke County High School at Western Harnett High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
