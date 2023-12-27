Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Granville County, North Carolina today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nansemond River High School at J. F. Webb High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27

5:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at Granville Central High School