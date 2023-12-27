Franklin County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Franklin County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corinth Holders High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knightdale High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake Academy at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
