In Duplin County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tuscarora High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27

5:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Teachey, NC

Teachey, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Bern High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School