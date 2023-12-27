The Carolina Hurricanes, with Brady Skjei, take the ice Wednesday against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brady Skjei vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Skjei has averaged 21:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Skjei has a goal in six of 34 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 34 games this year, Skjei has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Skjei has an assist in 13 of 34 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Skjei goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Skjei having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 104 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 34 Games 3 21 Points 1 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

