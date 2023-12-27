Should you wager on Andrei Svechnikov to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).

On the power play, Svechnikov has accumulated one goal and five assists.

Svechnikov averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 104 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:33 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:58 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:32 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:54 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

