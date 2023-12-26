The Minnesota Golden Gophers should come out on top in their matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 26, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+3.5) Over (39.5) Minnesota 25, Bowling Green 24

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 63.6% chance to win.

The Golden Gophers have beaten the spread three times in 12 games.

Minnesota is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Golden Gophers have played 12 games this season and five of them have hit the over.

Minnesota games have had an average of 44.9 points this season, 5.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

So far this season, the Falcons have put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

Bowling Green is a 3-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Seven of the Falcons' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

The average point total for Bowling Green this year is 6.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Golden Gophers vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 20.2 26.9 21.4 22.7 18.4 32.8 Bowling Green 26.3 23.5 28.2 24.0 25.0 23.1

