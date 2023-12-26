Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) and Charlotte Hornets (7-20) will match up on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Paul George and Gordon Hayward are players to watch for the Clippers and Hornets, respectively.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Clippers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their most recent game to the Nuggets, 102-95, on Saturday. Miles Bridges was their high scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 22 8 2 2 3 2 P.J. Washington 20 8 2 4 2 1 Nick Smith 19 3 2 0 0 5

Hornets vs Clippers Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Hayward's averages for the season are 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor.

Terry Rozier gets 23.2 points, 3.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets receive 13.6 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 5.3 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Hornets get 14.6 points, 4.0 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

The Hornets receive 12.7 points, 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 21.4 3.6 6.9 1.4 0.4 2.7 Miles Bridges 17.4 6.0 2.1 1.4 0.3 1.5 Brandon Miller 14.9 4.0 2.7 0.6 0.7 2.2 Gordon Hayward 13.3 3.0 3.6 0.9 0.4 0.8 Nick Richards 8.7 8.1 1.0 0.4 1.4 0.0

