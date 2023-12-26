Player prop bet options for Kawhi Leonard and others are listed when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 23.2 points Terry Rozier has scored per game this season is 0.7 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (22.5).

He has collected 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).

Rozier has averaged 7.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (6.5).

Rozier's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Leonard is 27.5 points. That's 3.1 more than his season average of 24.4.

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Tuesday's assist prop bet total for Leonard (3.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.

Leonard has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

