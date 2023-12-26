Hornets vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-20) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.
Hornets vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-10.5
|228.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 17 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 228.5 points.
- The average over/under for Charlotte's contests this season is 231.3, 2.8 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Charlotte has compiled an 11-16-0 record against the spread.
- The Hornets have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win six times (25%) in those contests.
- Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +450 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Hornets vs Clippers Additional Info
Hornets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|13
|44.8%
|116.7
|227.1
|112.7
|233.6
|229.4
|Hornets
|17
|63%
|110.4
|227.1
|120.9
|233.6
|229.3
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over four times.
- Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than away (4-8-0) this season.
- The Hornets score just 2.3 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (112.7).
- Charlotte has put together an 8-7 ATS record and a 7-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.
Hornets vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|11-16
|2-5
|15-12
|Clippers
|14-15
|0-2
|13-16
Hornets vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Hornets
|Clippers
|110.4
|116.7
|26
|11
|8-7
|7-3
|7-8
|8-2
|120.9
|112.7
|25
|12
|6-6
|7-4
|3-9
|9-2
