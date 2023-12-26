If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Gates County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gates County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gates County High School at Hertford County High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 26
  • Location: Ahoskie, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

