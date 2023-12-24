Peruse the injury report for the Carolina Panthers (2-12), which currently has 10 players listed on it, as the Panthers ready for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM .

The Panthers' most recent game ended in a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing, falling 34-20.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Andy Dalton QB Illness Full Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Illness Limited Participation In Practice Brian Burns OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Sam Franklin Jr. S Quadricep Questionable Marquis Haynes OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Ian Thomas TE Ankle Questionable Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice David Sharpe OT Illness Limited Participation In Practice Claudin Cherelus LB Knee Questionable

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Out Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Out Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Back Questionable Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Questionable Quay Walker LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Robert Rochell CB Neck Questionable Caleb Jones OT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Jayden Reed WR Toe Questionable Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Doubtful Dontayvion Wicks WR Ankle Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Out Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Doubtful

Panthers vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers rank third-worst in total yards per game on offense (270.9), but at least they've been shutting down opposing offenses on defense, ranking third-best in total yards allowed per contest (291.6).

This season has been rough for the Panthers on both sides of the ball, as they are putting up just 14.7 points per game (fourth-worst) and surrendering 24.9 points per game (fourth-worst).

The Panthers rank second-worst in passing yards per game on offense (164.9), but at least they've been dominating on defense, ranking third-best in passing yards allowed per game (173.7).

Carolina is posting 106.1 rushing yards per game on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 117.9 rushing yards per game (20th-ranked) on defense.

After forcing 11 turnovers (32nd in NFL) and turning the ball over 17 times (12th in NFL) this season, the Panthers sport the 23rd-ranked turnover margin of -6.

Panthers vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-4)

Packers (-4) Moneyline: Packers (-210), Panthers (+170)

Packers (-210), Panthers (+170) Total: 37.5 points

