Panthers vs. Packers Player Props & Odds – Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers are at home against the Green Bay Packers.
Check out player props for the best performers in this game between the Packers and the Panthers.
Sign up to bet on the Packers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds
- Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +450
- Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds
- Jones Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|Miles Sanders
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|Tommy Tremble
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|70.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Bryce Young
|176.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-106)
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Dillon
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Aaron Jones
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|Tucker Kraft
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Jordan Love
|218.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Dontayvion Wicks
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.