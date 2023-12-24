The Green Bay Packers (6-8) face the Carolina Panthers (2-12) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is set at 37.5 in the outing.

Looking to make some live bets on this week's matchup between the Packers and Panthers? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Packers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Packers vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in seven games .

The Packers have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost 10 times, and been knotted up one time in 14 games this season.

In 14 games this year, the Packers have won the second quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing six points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in six games.

In 14 games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, lost four times, and tied one time.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging 7.2 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and tied three times.

In 14 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Panthers vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have had the lead two times, have been behind 11 times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Packers have been winning six times (4-2 in those games), have been behind seven times (1-6), and have been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

Through 14 games this season, the Panthers have won the second half six times, been outscored five times, and tied three times.

The Packers have won the second half in six games this season (3-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (2-1).

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 11.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Packers or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.