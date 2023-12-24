A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, victors in four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

Nevada has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.

The Wolf Pack record 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.

When Nevada scores more than 71 points, it is 11-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Georgia Tech has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.8% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.

The Yellow Jackets score 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack allow (64.8).

When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-2.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada put up 76.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 67.5.

Nevada drained 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.

At home, the Yellow Jackets allowed 69 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.8.

At home, Georgia Tech drained 7.6 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule