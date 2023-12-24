Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly Women's MEAC Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the MEAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
MEAC Power Rankings
1. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st
- Last Game: W 85-71 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Wilmington
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
2. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 211th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
- Last Game: L 59-36 vs VCU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Buffalo
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Howard
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 272nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
- Last Game: L 58-49 vs Hofstra
Next Game
- Opponent: American
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Coppin State
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 290th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: L 80-48 vs LSU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Duke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
5. Morgan State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 307th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: L 67-41 vs UCF
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
6. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-19
- Overall Rank: 330th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: W 70-65 vs UNC Wilmington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Furman
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
7. Delaware State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-21
- Overall Rank: 338th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
- Last Game: W 69-66 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola (MD)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 345th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
- Last Game: L 67-43 vs Furman
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
