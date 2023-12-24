Ian Thomas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 16 contest against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Thomas' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Thomas has been targeted six times and has four catches for 51 yards (12.8 per reception) and zero TDs.

Ian Thomas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Stephen Sullivan (FP/shoulder): 9 Rec; 104 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tommy Tremble (LP/illness): 16 Rec; 118 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Adam Thielen (LP/rest): 89 Rec; 870 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thomas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 4 51 25 0 12.8

Thomas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Lions 2 1 28 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 9 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 1 1 6 0

