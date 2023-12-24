Darrell Demont Chark Jr. has a decent matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers have allowed 211.1 passing yards per game, 12th in the NFL.

Chark's 48 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 363 yards (and an average of 33.0 per game) and three scores.

Chark vs. the Packers

Chark vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Packers have surrendered a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 211.1 passing yards per game allowed by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Packers have allowed 18 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th in the NFL.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Chark Receiving Insights

Chark, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 11 games this year.

Chark has 9.6% of his team's target share (48 targets on 500 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 48 times this season, averaging 7.6 yards per target.

Chark has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 18.8% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With four red zone targets, Chark has been on the receiving end of 10.5% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

