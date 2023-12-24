Adam Thielen was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 16 contest against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Thielen's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 16, Thielen has 89 receptions for 870 yards -- 9.8 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 120 occasions.

Adam Thielen Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Panthers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (FP/shoulder): 9 Rec; 104 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Ian Thomas (LP/ankle): 4 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tommy Tremble (LP/illness): 16 Rec; 118 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thielen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 120 89 870 299 4 9.8

Thielen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0 Week 12 @Titans 3 1 2 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 6 3 25 0 Week 14 @Saints 7 5 74 0 Week 15 Falcons 7 4 43 0

