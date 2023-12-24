Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the ACC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Power Rankings

1. NC State

  • Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 29-1
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 87-50 vs Old Dominion

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Virginia
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

2. Notre Dame

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
  • Last Game: W 84-47 vs Western Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Syracuse
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

3. Duke

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 21st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 70-45 vs Toledo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Coppin State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

4. Louisville

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: W 59-51 vs Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

5. Virginia Tech

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
  • Last Game: W 76-43 vs William & Mary

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Pittsburgh
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

6. Florida State

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 41st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
  • Last Game: W 110-45 vs Alabama State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgia Tech
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

7. Miami (FL)

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 46th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
  • Last Game: W 59-52 vs Jackson State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

8. Syracuse

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
  • Last Game: W 85-43 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Notre Dame
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

9. Georgia Tech

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 52nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
  • Last Game: W 81-50 vs South Carolina Upstate

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Florida State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

10. North Carolina

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Overall Rank: 53rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
  • Last Game: W 61-52 vs Oklahoma

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Clemson
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: The CW

11. Virginia

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 74th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
  • Last Game: W 82-56 vs Fordham

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: NC State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

12. Clemson

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
  • Last Game: W 73-50 vs East Tennessee State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ North Carolina
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: The CW

13. Boston College

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Overall Rank: 98th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
  • Last Game: W 94-57 vs Bryant

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Duke
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

14. Wake Forest

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-26
  • Overall Rank: 158th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
  • Last Game: W 66-59 vs Marshall

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Florida State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

15. Pittsburgh

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Overall Rank: 180th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
  • Last Game: L 65-59 vs Georgia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Le Moyne
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.