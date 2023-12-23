2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNC Wilmington March Madness Resume | December 25
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of UNC Wilmington and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How UNC Wilmington ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|95
UNC Wilmington's best wins
On December 2, UNC Wilmington claimed its signature win of the season, an 80-73 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25. That signature victory versus Kentucky included a team-leading 27 points from Trazarien White. Donovan Newby, with 15 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 83-66 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 127/RPI) on November 11
- 78-69 on the road over Marshall (No. 191/RPI) on December 21
- 71-55 on the road over FGCU (No. 284/RPI) on November 25
- 83-81 over Murray State (No. 314/RPI) on November 20
- 82-77 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on December 16
UNC Wilmington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UNC Wilmington is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Seahawks have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UNC Wilmington has drawn the 257th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Seahawks' upcoming schedule includes 19 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.
- Wilmington's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
UNC Wilmington's next game
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV Channel: SEC Network
