What are UNC Greensboro's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How UNC Greensboro ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 200

UNC Greensboro's best wins

UNC Greensboro's best win this season came against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 165) in the RPI. UNC Greensboro took home the 65-59 win at home on November 29. Jayde Gamble was the leading scorer in the signature win over Coastal Carolina, dropping 19 points with two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

52-47 at home over Elon (No. 237/RPI) on December 10

56-53 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on December 18

66-55 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 268/RPI) on December 14

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 282/RPI) on November 18

64-47 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 290/RPI) on November 26

UNC Greensboro's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

Based on the RPI, the Spartans have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Spartans have seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

UNC Greensboro has the 15th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Spartans have 16 games remaining this season, including 10 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

Greensboro has 16 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

UNC Greensboro's next game

Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Converse Valkyries

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Converse Valkyries Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

