The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 162.5.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -4.5 162.5

UNC Asheville Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, UNC Asheville and its opponents have combined to total more than 162.5 points.

UNC Asheville has an average point total of 155.7 in its matchups this year, 6.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs have a 0-7-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, UNC Asheville has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -200 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for UNC Asheville.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 2 28.6% 81.6 168.3 74.1 150.2 151.5 Kennesaw State 5 55.6% 86.7 168.3 76.1 150.2 157.2

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score 81.6 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 76.1 the Owls give up.

When UNC Asheville scores more than 76.1 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 0-7-0 0-2 5-2-0 Kennesaw State 6-3-0 1-1 8-1-0

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Asheville Kennesaw State 13-0 Home Record 15-1 10-6 Away Record 10-6 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

