The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • UNC Asheville has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 200th.
  • The Bulldogs score 81.6 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 76.1 the Owls allow.
  • UNC Asheville is 6-0 when scoring more than 76.1 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 more points per game (79.6) than it did away from home (71.9).
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than on the road (72.9).
  • UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% at home and 37.1% in road games.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Auburn L 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/18/2023 South Carolina State W 79-75 Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 Appalachian State W 76-63 Tarlton Complex
12/23/2023 Kennesaw State - Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
1/3/2024 South Carolina Upstate - Kimmel Arena

