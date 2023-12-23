How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Owls allow to opponents.
- UNC Asheville has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Owls are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 200th.
- The Bulldogs score 81.6 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 76.1 the Owls allow.
- UNC Asheville is 6-0 when scoring more than 76.1 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 more points per game (79.6) than it did away from home (71.9).
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than on the road (72.9).
- UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% at home and 37.1% in road games.
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Auburn
|L 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/18/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 79-75
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 76-63
|Tarlton Complex
|12/23/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/3/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Kimmel Arena
