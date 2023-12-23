On Saturday, Terry Rozier will lead the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) into a home matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (20-10) at Spectrum Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 668.1 1650.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.3 56.9 Fantasy Rank 2 -

Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier's averages for the season are 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Hornets' -275 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 111 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 121.6 per contest (26th in league).

The 41.4 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 25th in the NBA, 3.8 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents pull down.

The Hornets knock down 11.1 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (22nd in NBA). They are making 2.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.5 per game at 38.7%.

Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (17th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (15th in league).

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic averages 26.7 points, 12.3 boards and 9.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (scoring 115.4 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.5 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +146 scoring differential overall.

Denver prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is grabbing 44.6 rebounds per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.9 per outing.

The Nuggets connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 37.5% rate (11th in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 35.8% from deep.

Denver has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (first in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (27th in the league).

Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game -7.3 8.5 Usage Percentage 27.6% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 57.1% 61.6% Total Rebound Pct 5.9% 20.3% Assist Pct 31.9% 44.7%

