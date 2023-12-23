Will North Carolina Central be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features North Carolina Central's full tournament resume.

How North Carolina Central ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 227

North Carolina Central's best wins

North Carolina Central, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Longwood Lancers 79-70 on December 20. Ja'Darius Harris led the way versus Longwood, putting up 21 points. Second on the team was Fred Cleveland Jr. with 16 points.

Next best wins

67-62 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 328/RPI) on December 12

78-75 on the road over Campbell (No. 341/RPI) on November 20

70-58 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on November 26

North Carolina Central's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

North Carolina Central has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, North Carolina Central gets the 193rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with two contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of NCCU's 15 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Carolina Central's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Truett McConnell Bears

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Truett McConnell Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

