For bracketology insights on NC State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How NC State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 0-0 3 5 3

NC State's best wins

NC State defeated the No. 8-ranked Colorado Buffaloes, 78-60, on November 25. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. River Baldwin, as the leading scorer in the victory over Colorado, delivered 24 points, while Aziaha James was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 25/RPI) on November 29

87-50 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 77/RPI) on December 20

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 99/RPI) on November 24

80-67 at home over Liberty (No. 109/RPI) on December 10

NC State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Based on the RPI, NC State has three wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), NC State is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Schedule insights

NC State has the 24th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Wolfpack have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 18 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

NC St has 18 games left this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

NC State's next game

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. NC State Wolfpack

Virginia Cavaliers vs. NC State Wolfpack Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network

