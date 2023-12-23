The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will look to stop a nine-game road losing streak when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the NC State vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline
BetMGM NC State (-24.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel NC State (-23.5) 143.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

  • NC State is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of six out of the Wolfpack's 10 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in 12 chances against the spread this season.
  • A total of five Titans games this year have hit the over.

NC State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), NC State is 55th in college basketball. It is way below that, 75th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Wolfpack were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +20000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

