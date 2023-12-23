How to Watch NC State vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will try to halt a 12-game losing skid when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena. The game airs on ACC Network.
NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NC State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolfpack have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have knocked down.
- NC State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 354th.
- The 79.5 points per game the Wolfpack put up are only 2.1 more points than the Titans allow (77.4).
- When NC State puts up more than 77.4 points, it is 7-1.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- NC State scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 72.1.
- In terms of three-point shooting, NC State fared better in home games last year, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in away games.
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|UT Martin
|W 81-67
|PNC Arena
|12/16/2023
|Tennessee
|L 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 82-70
|PNC Arena
|12/23/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Virginia
|-
|PNC Arena
