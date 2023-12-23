Nash County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Nash County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nash Central High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.