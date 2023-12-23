If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of High Point and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on High Point's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How High Point ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 171

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point's best wins

In its best win of the season, High Point defeated the Campbell Camels in a 48-47 win on December 21. Aaliyah Collins led the offense against Campbell, dropping 12 points. Second on the team was Amaria McNear with eight points.

Next best wins

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 253/RPI) on November 17

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 338/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

High Point has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), High Point is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 31st-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

High Point has drawn the 41st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Panthers' upcoming schedule features 11 games against teams with worse records and four games against teams with records above .500.

High Point has 17 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

High Point's next game

Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Elon Phoenix

High Point Panthers vs. Elon Phoenix Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming High Point games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.