2024 NCAA Bracketology: East Carolina March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will East Carolina be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How East Carolina ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|260
East Carolina's best wins
Against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, a top 100 team in the RPI, East Carolina captured its signature win of the season on November 30, a 74-66 home victory. Bobby Pettiford led the offense against UNC Wilmington, amassing 24 points. Second on the team was Brandon Johnson with 18 points.
Next best wins
- 85-84 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 198/RPI) on November 21
- 63-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 278/RPI) on December 4
- 79-50 at home over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on December 20
- 77-63 at home over Campbell (No. 341/RPI) on November 11
- 82-64 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on November 20
East Carolina's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- The Pirates have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- East Carolina gets the 304th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the Pirates' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.
- ECU has 19 games left this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
East Carolina's next game
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
