When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will East Carolina be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How East Carolina ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 260

East Carolina's best wins

Against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, a top 100 team in the RPI, East Carolina captured its signature win of the season on November 30, a 74-66 home victory. Bobby Pettiford led the offense against UNC Wilmington, amassing 24 points. Second on the team was Brandon Johnson with 18 points.

Next best wins

85-84 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 198/RPI) on November 21

63-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 278/RPI) on December 4

79-50 at home over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on December 20

77-63 at home over Campbell (No. 341/RPI) on November 11

82-64 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on November 20

East Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Pirates have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

East Carolina gets the 304th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Pirates' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

ECU has 19 games left this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

East Carolina's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers

East Carolina Pirates vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

