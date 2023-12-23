The Birmingham Bowl will feature the Duke Blue Devils entering a showdown against the Troy Trojans on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Offensively, Duke ranks 94th in the FBS with 349.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 47th in total defense (354.6 yards allowed per contest). Troy ranks 35th in the FBS with 425.8 total yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 15th-best by allowing just 306.6 total yards per game.

Duke vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Duke vs. Troy Key Statistics

Duke Troy 349.8 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.8 (20th) 354.6 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.6 (26th) 168.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (63rd) 181.3 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267 (32nd) 13 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (65th) 14 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (25th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has recorded 1,102 yards (91.8 ypg) on 95-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 352 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters has 753 rushing yards on 142 carries with 12 touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has collected 601 yards on 102 attempts, scoring six times.

Jordan Moore's leads his squad with 794 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 catches (out of 100 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has put up a 642-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes on 83 targets.

Sahmir Hagans has been the target of 52 passes and hauled in 25 grabs for 205 yards, an average of 17.1 yards per contest.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson leads Troy with 3,327 yards on 246-of-402 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal is his team's leading rusher with 280 carries for 1,583 yards, or 121.8 per game. He's found paydirt 14 times on the ground, as well. Vidal has also chipped in with 17 catches for 198 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Damien Taylor has been given 66 carries and totaled 343 yards with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber has registered 64 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 887 (68.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 96 times and has five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has caught 32 passes and compiled 734 receiving yards (56.5 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire's 43 receptions (on 56 targets) have netted him 563 yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

