Will Duke be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Duke's complete tournament resume.

How Duke ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-1 NR 30 21

Duke's best wins

Against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Duke secured its signature win of the season on December 10, an 82-63 home victory. That signature win over FGCU included a team-best 28 points from Reigan Richardson. Oluchi Okananwa, with 22 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

70-45 at home over Toledo (No. 37/RPI) on December 20

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 65/RPI) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 68/RPI) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 79/RPI) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 165/RPI) on November 9

Duke's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Duke has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

The Blue Devils have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Schedule insights

Duke takes on the 11th-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

As far as the Blue Devils' upcoming schedule, they have three games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

Looking at Duke's upcoming schedule, it has nine games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Duke's next game

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles

Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

