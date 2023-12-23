When the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Dmitry Orlov score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Orlov stats and insights

  • Orlov has scored in one of 33 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken three shots in two games versus the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Orlov has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 1.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:40 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

