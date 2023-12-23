Can we count on Davidson to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Davidson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Davidson ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 1-0 32 NR 55

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson's best wins

On November 16 against the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 16) in the RPI rankings, Davidson notched its signature win of the season, a 69-62 victory on the road. Elle Sutphin, as the top scorer in the victory over Duke, delivered 19 points, while Suzi-Rose Deegan was second on the team with 18.

Next best wins

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 106/RPI) on November 29

83-56 on the road over Charlotte (No. 120/RPI) on December 21

77-40 at home over High Point (No. 158/RPI) on December 8

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 175/RPI) on November 11

81-53 at home over Dayton (No. 213/RPI) on December 5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Davidson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, Davidson has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

The Wildcats have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

The Wildcats have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Davidson is facing the 289th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Looking at the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Davidson has 17 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Davidson's next game

Matchup: La Salle Explorers vs. Davidson Wildcats

La Salle Explorers vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Davidson games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.