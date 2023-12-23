What are Campbell's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Campbell's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Campbell ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 346

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Campbell defeated the Citadel Bulldogs at home on November 22. The final score was 65-58. Laurynas Vaistaras was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Citadel, recording 13 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

83-76 at home over Morgan State (No. 292/RPI) on December 18

59-48 at home over Navy (No. 350/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Campbell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

According to the RPI, the Fighting Camels have three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Campbell gets the 283rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Fighting Camels have 19 games left on the schedule, with 12 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Campbell's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Campbell's next game

Matchup: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. Campbell Fighting Camels

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. Campbell Fighting Camels Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Campbell games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.