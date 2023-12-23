2024 NCAA Bracketology: Campbell March Madness Resume | December 25
What are Campbell's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Campbell's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Campbell ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|346
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Campbell's best wins
As far as its best win this season, Campbell defeated the Citadel Bulldogs at home on November 22. The final score was 65-58. Laurynas Vaistaras was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Citadel, recording 13 points with three rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 83-76 at home over Morgan State (No. 292/RPI) on December 18
- 59-48 at home over Navy (No. 350/RPI) on November 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Campbell's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3
- According to the RPI, the Fighting Camels have three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Campbell gets the 283rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Fighting Camels have 19 games left on the schedule, with 12 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Of Campbell's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Campbell's next game
- Matchup: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. Campbell Fighting Camels
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Campbell games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.