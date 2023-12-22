The Winthrop Eagles (7-3) will face the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network Extra.

Winthrop vs. Florida State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Winthrop Players to Watch

Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK KJ Doucet: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kelton Talford: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Timmerman: 10.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam'Ron Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Winthrop vs. Florida State Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank 105th 78.9 Points Scored 80.4 75th 241st 73.6 Points Allowed 67.4 103rd 233rd 35.6 Rebounds 37.0 174th 183rd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.1 108th 105th 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 170th 88th 15.1 Assists 11.6 285th 260th 12.9 Turnovers 10.9 109th

