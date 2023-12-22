The Clemson Tigers (9-1) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Queens Royals (6-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Queens matchup in this article.

Queens vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Queens vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Queens vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Queens has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Clemson has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, six out of the Tigers' nine games have hit the over.

