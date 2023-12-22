Iredell County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Iredell County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Statesville High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
