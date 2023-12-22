The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4) face the High Point Panthers (8-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

High Point vs. Canisius Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other High Point Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Players to Watch

Duke Miles: 19.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kimani Hamilton: 14.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Abdoulaye: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kezza Giffa: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Canisius Players to Watch

Frank Mitchell: 12.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Siem Uijtendaal: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tre Dinkins: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK TJ Gadsden: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Youri Fritz: 6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. Canisius Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank 8th 89.1 Points Scored 78.3 115th 232nd 73.2 Points Allowed 72.4 210th 2nd 46.4 Rebounds 39.9 65th 43rd 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.8 74th 35th 9.5 3pt Made 9.2 47th 176th 13.5 Assists 14.2 133rd 124th 11.2 Turnovers 12.7 246th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.