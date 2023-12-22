The High Point Panthers (9-4) aim to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the High Point vs. Canisius matchup.

High Point vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point vs. Canisius Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline Canisius Moneyline BetMGM High Point (-8.5) 150.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel High Point (-8.5) 149.5 -320 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

High Point vs. Canisius Betting Trends

High Point has covered 10 times in 11 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Panthers' 11 games have hit the over.

Canisius has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.

A total of five Golden Griffins games this year have gone over the point total.

