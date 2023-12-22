How to Watch High Point vs. Canisius on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (9-4) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
High Point vs. Canisius Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Griffins have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- High Point has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Panthers are the best rebounding team in the country, the Golden Griffins rank 102nd.
- The Panthers put up 12.2 more points per game (85.5) than the Golden Griffins give up (73.3).
- High Point has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.
High Point Home & Away Comparison
- High Point is averaging 91.7 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 78.5 points per contest.
- The Panthers are allowing 63.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 16.3 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (79.5).
- At home, High Point is sinking six more treys per game (12) than away from home (6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (27.6%).
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 75-62
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 66-58
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 74-63
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/22/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/30/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
