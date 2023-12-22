The High Point Panthers (9-4) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

High Point vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Griffins have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

High Point has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Panthers are the best rebounding team in the country, the Golden Griffins rank 102nd.

The Panthers put up 12.2 more points per game (85.5) than the Golden Griffins give up (73.3).

High Point has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point Home & Away Comparison

High Point is averaging 91.7 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 78.5 points per contest.

The Panthers are allowing 63.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 16.3 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (79.5).

At home, High Point is sinking six more treys per game (12) than away from home (6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (27.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Upcoming Schedule