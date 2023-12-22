The High Point Panthers (9-4) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point vs. Canisius Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Griffins have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • High Point has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the best rebounding team in the country, the Golden Griffins rank 102nd.
  • The Panthers put up 12.2 more points per game (85.5) than the Golden Griffins give up (73.3).
  • High Point has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

  • High Point is averaging 91.7 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 78.5 points per contest.
  • The Panthers are allowing 63.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 16.3 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (79.5).
  • At home, High Point is sinking six more treys per game (12) than away from home (6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (27.6%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 N.C. A&T W 75-62 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/16/2023 @ Georgia L 66-58 Stegeman Coliseum
12/19/2023 UNC Greensboro W 74-63 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/22/2023 Canisius - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/30/2023 Bellarmine - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/3/2024 @ Radford - Dedmon Center

