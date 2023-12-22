The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) will be looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Elon Phoenix (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Elon vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SECN
Elon Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix's 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have given up to their opponents (41%).
  • Elon has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 203rd.
  • The Phoenix score 18.8 more points per game (83.8) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (65).
  • Elon has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 65 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Elon is scoring 25.2 more points per game at home (98) than on the road (72.8).
  • The Phoenix are allowing fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (87.5).
  • Elon drains more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.7%) than away (35.2%).

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Radford L 82-72 Dedmon Center
12/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 82-73 Greensboro Coliseum
12/15/2023 Bridgewater (VA) W 104-70 Schar Center
12/22/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/29/2023 Valparaiso - Schar Center
1/4/2024 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena

