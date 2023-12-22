How to Watch Elon vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) will be looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Elon Phoenix (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Elon vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SECN
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix's 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have given up to their opponents (41%).
- Elon has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 203rd.
- The Phoenix score 18.8 more points per game (83.8) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (65).
- Elon has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 65 points.
Elon Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Elon is scoring 25.2 more points per game at home (98) than on the road (72.8).
- The Phoenix are allowing fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (87.5).
- Elon drains more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.7%) than away (35.2%).
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Radford
|L 82-72
|Dedmon Center
|12/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 82-73
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/15/2023
|Bridgewater (VA)
|W 104-70
|Schar Center
|12/22/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/29/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Schar Center
|1/4/2024
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
