The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) will be looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Elon Phoenix (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Elon vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SECN

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix's 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have given up to their opponents (41%).

Elon has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 203rd.

The Phoenix score 18.8 more points per game (83.8) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (65).

Elon has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 65 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Elon is scoring 25.2 more points per game at home (98) than on the road (72.8).

The Phoenix are allowing fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (87.5).

Elon drains more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.7%) than away (35.2%).

